Great news for Baltimore! Ships are finally getting in and out of the port.

Published on April 29, 2024

First container ship arrives at Port of Baltimore since Key Bridge collapse: “Another milestone”

Baltimore!  We’ve got some fantastic news about the port!  It looks like things and ships are finally starting to move again.
The first cargo ship, the MSC Cargo Passion III, squeezed through a special temporary channel this week, carrying almost 1,000 containers!  This is a huge milestone for the port, and it’s going to help get things back on track. Even recreational boats can finally get through the area during specific hours.

Although the main shipping channel is still blocked by wreckage from the bridge. Crews are making good progress and have already removed over 1,300 tons of steel.
More good news, we can expect to have the main channel reopened by the end of May. That means business can get back to somewhat normal.
In the meantime, recovery efforts are still ongoing to find the two workers who are missing after the bridge collapse.
And our thoughts are with their families.
Source: CBS

