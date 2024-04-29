First Time Ever, Vampire Facials Leave Clients With  HIV

THE BUZZ!

3 women contracted HIV after getting ‘vampire facials’ at an unlicensed medical spa, federal authorities say

Ever heard of a “vampire facial”?

A treatment for making the skin look smoother, tighter, and fuller. It involves collecting blood from a patient, separating the plasma and platelets, and re-injecting the mixture back into the skin. Sounds pretty glam, right?

Well, for three women in New Mexico, it turned into a health scare. These women actually contracted HIV after getting their vampire facials at an unlicensed spa.

It turns out that the spa’s safety protocols were nonexistent. Unwrapped syringes lay scattered in drawers and on counters. Blood samples lacked proper labeling – a recipe for disaster in any medical setting.