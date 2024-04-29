First Time Ever, Vampire Facials Leave Clients With  HIV

THE BUZZ!
3 women contracted HIV after getting ‘vampire facials’ at an unlicensed medical spa, federal authorities say
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a first-of-its-kind case: three people contracted HIV from cosmetic injection procedures.
