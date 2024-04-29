Listen Live
Sexsomnia: What is it, and do you have it?

| 04.29.24
Sexsomnia: An embarrassing sleep disorder no one wants to talk about

Ever heard of sleepwalking or sleeptalking? How about sleep sex? It’s a real thing, called sexsomnia, and it can be a nightmare for both the person experiencing it and their partner.
Imagine acting out sexual behaviors while completely asleep, with no memory of it in the morning. That’s sexsomnia in a nutshell.

One medical professional who has studied this for years says,  “These are disorders of arousal.” “They most often occur during the slowest, deepest stage of sleep, called delta sleep. It’s like an alarm or trigger goes off in the central nervous system, and you go from your basement to your roof in no time flat.
Adding, “Your cognition is deeply asleep, and you’re not with the program, but your body is activated.”
And It’s more common than you might think, affecting up to 7% of people at least once and nearly 3% are currently living with the condition, according to a study!
Doctors aren’t entirely sure why this happens, but stress, sleep apnea, and even genetics might play a role.
There’s good news though! Sexsomnia can be treated. There are medications and relaxation techniques that can help control the episodes.
So what did you do while you were sleeping last night?
Source: CNN

