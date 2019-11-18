CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Chris Paul: ‘You’re The Most Generous Guy on Radio’ : Fly Jock Farewell

Comedian Chris Paul has entertained the Tom Joyner Morning Show audience with his daily Morning Minute for years!

He realizes that all of the years spent on the TJMS have been vital for the growth in his comedic career. He explained, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity. And speaking on behalf of all comedians everywhere; thank you for the many opportunities you’ve given us.” Adding, “you’re the most generous guy on radio.”

Watch the full tribute video above and share your message to Tom in the comments!

