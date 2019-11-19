CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Idris Elba Joins Upcoming Revenge Flick Produced By Jay-Z

Netflix preps a Western movie.

Idris Elba

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

It’s safe to say Black people are taking over the Western genre in the future thanks to an upcoming Netflix flick.

According to Shadow and Act, Idris Elba and rising star Jonathan Majors, of The Last Black Man in San Francisco fame, will be starring in the movie The Harder They Fall. 

Unsung Cruise

As announced back in July, the movie is produced by Jay-Z and it will be the directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel, who worked with Jay-Z on The Great Gatsby soundtrack under his pseudonym The Bullitts. Samuel will produce the film along with Jay-Z, Lawrence Bender and James Lassiter. 

In the movie, Majors will play Nat Love, an outlaw who goes on a quest of revenge once he discovers the man who killed his parents 20 years ago (Elba) is about to be released from prison. Love brings together his old gang to track down the killer.

Elba is on a Western roll, considering he just wrapped the flick Concrete Cowboys with Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. Meanwhile, Majors continues his rise to fame with an upcoming role in HBO’s Lovecraft Country next year and he shot an upcoming Spike Lee Netflix movie called Da 5 Bloods with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

