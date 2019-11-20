CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

French Actor Juicy Smolliét Is Suing The City Of Chicago

The former 'Empire' isn't trying to give Chi-Town another dime.

Judge steps aside from deciding if special prosecutor needed to investigate Jussie Smollett prosecution

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

French actor Juicy Smolliét aka former Empire star Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago. The 37-year-old actor is maintaining that he was indeed a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Smollet is accusing the city, police officers and others of “economic harm, humiliation, mental anguish, and extreme emotional distress” after his

The two-part counterclaim was reportedly filed by Smollett’s lawyers on Tuesday (Nov. 19). It is a response to the City of Chicago suing Smollet for $130,000 for money accrued while they investigated what they claim was bogus crime in January 2019.

In the suit, Smollett also claims that the testimonies of the Osundairo brothers, who basically said they paid him beat him up, were bogus.  He also says the city of Chicago shouldn’t get a dime since they already accepted $10K from the actor.

Ultimately, any criminal charges against Smollet were dropped. Nevertheless, Chicago maintains it was a hoax, so it looks like a court battle is on deck because Juicy is not backing down.

French Actor Juicy Smolliét Is Suing The City Of Chicago  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jussie Smollett

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close