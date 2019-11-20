CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lakeith Stanfield Fires Back At Charlamagne Tha God With “Automatic” Diss Track

The Breakfast Club co-shot pinned the "Donkey Of The Day" tag on the actor after Stanfield blasted Black media outlets, including the radio show.

Women In Film Annual Gala 2019 Presented By Max Mara

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Lakeith Stanfield has dabbled in music in times past, although most probably didn’t know that based on his continually rising star in the acting world. The Sorry To Bother You star fired off a shot at Charlamagne Tha God after being pinned with the “Donkey Of The Day” tag.

Unsung Cruise

In a now-deleted Instagram post in where he called out the likes of The Shade Room, Lipstick Alley, The Breakfast Club, and Worldstar, Stanfield wrote the following:

It’s a fact that a lot of these platforms are usually or tend to be feeding grounds for negative reinforcement toward BLACK “nonconformists.” They bolster faux vanity and hold a white supremacists scope over black men and women often highlighting negative attributes and downplaying mind expanding ones. They serve as bottomless coward consumption pits and digital, audio, or otherwise slave mentatilty museums. @ all you want.

Charlamagne caught wind of the post, making the “Donkey” tag in a recent broadcast after firing off a gang of shots toward Stanfield, which can be viewed below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As it stands, Stanfield isn’t backing down from his stance in the form of a new track “Automatic” that will be on a forthcoming project titled Self Control.

Photo: WENN

Lakeith Stanfield Fires Back At Charlamagne Tha God With “Automatic” Diss Track  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Charlamagne tha god , Lakeith Stanfield

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close