A 17-Year-Old Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend Over Pregnancy Scare

A 17-year-old Queens girl was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old girl who thought she was pregnant by her boyfriend. The slain victim, Talasia Cuffie, was stabbed after her ex-boyfriend and the 14-year-old girlfriend thought she was pregnant by him but she wasn’t. According to The New York Daily News, 20-year-old Tyler Caldwell lured Cuffie to a location where the couple waited for her and stabbed Cuffie.

Cuffie admitted to the police that he was summoned by the murderous couple to help them with their plot to kill her.

“I don’t know if I should stab her or have my boyfriend shoot her,” the 14-year-old allegedly told Caldwell.

After being lured to a dark street on the Southside of Jamaica, Queens, Cuffie was stabbed twice. She later died at Jamaica Hospital.

According the court documents, the 14-year-old told Caldwell “That b—h is dead. I poked her twice” after committing the murder.

“I don’t have my daughter, ” Cuffie’s mother, who wanted to remain unnamed, told the NY Daily News. “My life will never be the same without Lay Lay. Something is going on with these kids. You all need to find out what’s going on. We are liable. We are a community, and the parents are not stepping in to lead them the right way.”
Caldwell was later charged with criminal facilitation and conspiracy last week and is being held on $100,000 bail. The police are still searching for Cuffie’s killers.

Her loved ones started a GoFundMe to collect donations for her funeral.

