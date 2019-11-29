CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

HAAN: French Montana’s Health Condition Improves, Now Out Of ICU

The Coke Boys honcho was initially hospitalized for cardiac issues and other related symptoms.

2019 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park New York City, United States

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

French Montana had a bit of a health scare after police officers visited his Los Angeles home and discovered him acting strangely, prompting a rush to the hospital. After some days in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, the Coke Boys honcho has updated his fans to let them know he’s on the mend.

Unsung Cruise

Montana, 35, got a visit from the boys in blue at his Calabasas home for what was initially reported as a possible burglary which ended up being a false alarm. Upon observing Montana’s behavior, the cops rushed him to San Fernando Valley Hospital for treatment. And while he’s still in the hospital, the “Unforgettable” rap star shared a photo of him announcing that he’s finally out of ICU.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time,” Montana wrote.

Perhaps that visit from Megan Thee Stallion and all the well wishes from his family, friends, and supporters went a long way in French Montana’s road to recovery.

Get well, Macroni With Da Cheese!

Photo: WENN

HAAN: French Montana’s Health Condition Improves, Now Out Of ICU  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

french montana

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Terrelle Pryor Charged With Simple Assault, Girlfriend Charged…

New details are emerging stemming from the stabbing incident regarding NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, including the involvement of another…
12.02.19
In Her Feelings: Amazon Will Be Making Its…

Alexa, the voice assistant that lives inside your Amazon smart speaker you just purchased on Black Friday, will be getting…
12.02.19
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA…

Despite great storylines due to its talent moving to other teams, the NBA’s ratings are currently in free fall. While…
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays

The holidays are always tough for those who’ve lost someone during the year. Whether it be a parent, a beloved…
11.27.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the…
11.27.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State

It’s Thanksgiving week. You already have a slew of relatives calling and telling you what they’re preparing so on and…
11.26.19
Ill Bill: Bill Cosby Talks Tough In Prison…

Bill Cosby is serving time behind bars in relation to the sexual misconduct scandal that wrecked his legacy and career…
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close