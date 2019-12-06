CLOSE
The IRS Blesses Lil Kim With $60,000 Tax Lien

She did say she was rap's Leona Helmsley and well, we all saw how that turned out for her...

Source: Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street – Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Lil Kim Where: New York, New York, United States When: 15 Sep 2017 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Just a few months after Lil Kim was honored at the BET Hip-Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip-Hop Award,” the IRS took steps to rain on her parade as they’re going after the pint sized Brooklyn giant for quite the Godzilla sized grip.

Bossip is reporting that the “Get Money” rapper has found herself in Uncle Sam’s crosshairs and got hit with her fourth tax lien for the fourth year in the row and want her to cough up damn near $60K for bags she packed in 2005. The IRS got that next level pimp game, b.

In 2015, the IRS alleged she owed $125,805 after she failed to pay taxes from 2010 through 2013. Then in January 2018, the feds accused her of not paying $211,529 on what she made in 2016.

Then just three months later in April 2018, Uncle Sam filed another tax lien against Kim, this time for her income $188,016 for money she brought in in 2006, her liens, which were obtained by BOSSIP, state.

This just months after a judge granted her bankruptcy protection which allowed her to protect her $3 million dollar mansion from several creditors who want to get their hands on her property to get back the millions she owes them. The IRS on the other hand could care less about her financial woes.

Lil Kim has yet to respond to her latest lawsuit and no word on whether or not she’s paid off her previous tax liens.

Don’t be surprised if you see her BET “I Am Hip-Hop Award” on eBay sometime soon.

The IRS Blesses Lil Kim With $60,000 Tax Lien  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

