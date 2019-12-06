The Flu shot has mixed reviews but, there are some really good reasons to get one. There’s the obvious one which is it lowers your chance of getting the flu. But, getting the flu shot also protects loved ones (like babies), you’ll save your sick days at work if you don’t get sick, and you can get it for free.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Reasons To Get A Flu Shot was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted December 6, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: