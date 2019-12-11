CLOSE
Overnight Dusting Of Snow Covers Maryland

Traffic driving in snowstorm

As temperatures dipped overnight, our area saw snowflakes, but not much accumulation.

Most areas saw less than an inch, with just two school systems, Carroll County and Harford County delaying classes.

Overnight Dusting Of Snow Covers Maryland

