CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW

BET's 'The Game' Cast Meet & Greet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rumor has it The Game is set for a second revival at The CW, thirteen years after it originally helped launch the network.

According to Deadline, the network is developing a one-hour followup series to the 2006 half-hour comedy from original series creator Mara Brock Akil and Devon Greggory, co-creator of BET’s American Soul.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The new version of The Game is moving out East and has ideas in place for some of the original cast members to return for what would be the show’s second revival after he was brought back to air on BET as a dramedy and aired for six seasons.

Here’s a synopsis:

The Game family was coasting to retirement but they heard the call of the fans to make a comeback… and like the record-breaking winners they are, they decided to pick up and move from a half-hour sitcom in San Diego to a one-hour dramedy in Baltimore. This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love. Some will win, others will lose, but that’s what happens when you play The Game.

Are you here for a revival of The Game on its original network?

 

‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

CW , the game

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…

After pressure from city council members she explains her idea.
12.18.19
Fashion Nova Is Accused Of Underpaying Their Workers…

The brand is accused of paying their employees wages as low as $4.66 per hour.
12.18.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
Resource Officer Fired After Surveillance Video Showed Him…

A North Carolina School Resource Officer has reportedly been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student…
12.16.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…

A daycare in Florida received a verbal tongue lashing from an angry mother when they questioned her 2-year-old daughters afro.
12.13.19
New Jersey Is The Newest State To Ban…

Natural hair discrimination no longer has a place in New Jersey!
12.13.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close