CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

LOL: New Year, New You — Or Nah?

Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve

Source: Jeremy Ng / Getty

Every year, folks set New Year’s resolutions that they only follow for about a week or two.

Unsung Cruise

We all understand the internal battle of the new you emerging as the old self is trying to cling on.

https://twitter.com/xsqoof/status/1212101564564795392

But you’re not alone. The idea of having a new year resolution started way before we were even thought of. According to an article in the Washington Post:

New Year’s was first celebrated 4,000 years ago in ancient Babylon. Although the Babylonians did not have a written calendar, historians determined that they observed the start of the new year in late March with the arrival of the spring season. The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions began during the reign of Caesar. At the time, New Year’s resolutions were of a moral nature, such as being kind to others.

And with a new decade approaching, the resolutions are more intense than we’ve seen in a minute. While some resolutions are productive and fruitful, others are just a waste of time.  For example, we all know someone who started a gym membership in January and hasn’t been back since.

 

Is this you? Hit the flip for more.

LOL: New Year, New You — Or Nah?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close