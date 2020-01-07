CLOSE
Laverne Cox Displays Platinum Blonde Bob And It Turned Her Into A High Fashion Goddess

21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Laverne Cox is forever giving me life. She takes fashion risks, has fun on the red carpet, gives us glam, and switches up her hairstyles to seemingly morph into a whole new person. The style chameleon switched it up yet again for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening. The Orange Is The New Black actress attended the Warner Brothers & InStyle after party wearing a Michael Cinco tiered orange gown. Oh we live!

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

The back of the gown was a real show stopper too.

However, what really stood out about her look was her hairstyle choice for the evening.

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Cox rocked a platinum blonde bob with dark roots and razor cut edges. Now this is a lewk. It’s amazing how hair can truly transform a person. This hairstyle makes Cox look ready for a high fashion magazine editorial and was a perfect way to kick off award season, even if she didn’t attend the actual event. After all, everyone knows the after parties are more lit anyway. (Shameless plug to see our coverage here).

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

I love that she paired this hairstyle with a bold eye style of makeup. She wore a bright orange eye that fanned out into her high cheekbones and a turquoise under eye in . To balance out the bold look, she paired the eye with a nude lip. It gave me Rihanna MET Gala makeup from 2017 yet more refreshing. The turquoise in the water line and the sunrise-esq colors looks like her makeup just rose over the Caribbean waters. Everything just came together so nicely and this was one of my favorite red carpet moments for Laverne Cox. She often wows during award season so this comes to no surprise she bodied this look.

What do you think of Laverne Cox‘s platinum blonde bob? Are you feeling the look? Would you try it? We want to know! Sound off in the comment section.

Laverne Cox Displays Platinum Blonde Bob And It Turned Her Into A High Fashion Goddess  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

