Looks like The Duke and Duchess have had enough of the royal life, the couple just announced that they will be stepping down as royals and moving to Canada. Harry and Meghan made a statement via their social media account saying, “After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Harry and Meghan will no longer be part of the Monarchy and plan to split their time between North America and The United Kingdom. Sources have told TMZ that the couple will be living in Canada where Meghan lived before while filming Suits.

Rumors were swirling that Meghan was struggling with the transition of becoming a royal and was not ok with her new position. Either way it goes we hope the couple will find comfort in their new home to raise their adorable son.

Read their full annocment below:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down as Royals was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com