5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes Away

Mardi Gras 2015 - Krewe Of Bacchus Parade

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

5th Ward Weebie, who for years entertained music listeners from New Orleans to across the globe with his signature call and response and spreading of bounce music, has died. He was 42 years old.

Unsung Cruise

Weebie was hospitalized earlier this week for high blood pressure and a ruptured artery. He underwent surgery to stabilize him but ultimately his kidneys and lungs gave way in subsequent days.

Weebie’s longtime friend P Moe shared the unfortunate news on Instagram.

Weebie, born Jerome Cosey had been a New Orleans staple for decades, performing records such as “Let Me Find Out,” “I Really Want U” with Partners N Crime, “Shake It Like A Dog”, “Rock The Boat” with Master P and more.

In 2018, Drake worked with Weebie for the smash single, “Nice For What.”

“It’s a very big responsibility,” Weebie told Genius about representing bounce culture. “We’ve been fighting to put bounce on the map since the late ‘80s. That’s a very long time. That’s over 30 years that we’ve been fighting to get bounce in front of the world.”

Tributes have poured in for Weebie from the likes of Hot Boy Ronald, Teedra Moses and more as well as comments left on the last video posted to his Instagram page, a joyful time of he and his son doing the “Get The Gat Challenge”.

