Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Accused Of Spitting On Kenya Moore [VIDEO] 

Did NeNe Leakes spit on Kenya Moore? Gary has the tea and Eva Marcille weighs in! The whole team agrees: Not acceptable. 

In other RHOA news, Kandi revealed how it hurt her feelings to be judged by the people closest to her when she decided to have her third child by surrogate.

Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Accused Of Spitting On Kenya Moore [VIDEO]   was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

