Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any sadder, the story behind why Kobe Bryant traveled by helicopter adds to the heartbreak following news of he and his daughter’s death.

SEE ALSO: All 9 Victims Identified in Helicopter Crash That Left Kobe Bryant & Daughter Dead

In an old interview with The Corp, Bryant told Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat that he first started traveling by helicopter to prioritize his family.

Traffic in between his home and practice caused him to miss a lot of family time when before he retired with the Los Angeles Lakers, so the 15-minute helicopter ride was a better mode of transportation. It allowed him to workout early in the morning, take his daughters to school, head to practice, and return home in enough time to pick up his daughters from school.

“Every chance I get to see them, I want that,” he told The Corp. 

 

Yesterday (January 26), the helicopter carrying Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers crashed into a hillside in Southern California. They were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy where Gianna was scheduled to play that day. 

 

Our prayers and thoughts are with the families of those affected. 

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn.

Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kobe Bryant

