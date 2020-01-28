Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston believes Taraji P. Henson could play Whitney in the forthcoming Clive Davis-produced biopic. Some fans suggested Jennifer Hudson, but Rickey Smiley Morning Show kind of agreed on Demetria McKinney. Who could you see playing Whitney?

Gary’s Tea: Whitney Houston’s Sister-In-Law Wants Taraji P. Henson To Play Whitney In The Next Biopic [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 3 hours ago

