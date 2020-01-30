CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ceaser Is Getting His House In Order & Firing Folks In Latest ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Promo

If your name isn't Ceaser, pretty much your job isn't safe this upcoming season. 

Ceaser Black Ink Crew: New York

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Currently, we are still in Chi-town following the crew from 9Mag and 2nd City Ink, but we will be returning to the home of Black Ink, New York, and it looks like Ceaser is tired of the drama associated with his empire.

Unsung Cruise

When Black Ink Crew: New York returns February 26, Ceaser will be taking a page out of Ryan Henry’s book and letting some people go, among other changes, to get his house in order. In the 30-second promo, Ceaser is holding an emergency meeting with his current staff, and he is not too happy even after opening a new shop in Brooklyn.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Per the press release, Ceaser is trying to “break the cycle of ineptitude,” and after a series of events where his staff was acting wild, he calls the meeting. Once everyone is gathered, Ceaser puts them on notice by shocking with them a series of significant changes, which include some firings, promotions, and demotions. If your name isn’t Ceaser, pretty much your job isn’t safe this upcoming season.

Interestingly enough, while we don’t see it in the promo for the new season, the press release does hint at Teddy’s mystery wedding and possibly expecting a child. Ted will stay mum on the situation while his ex, Tati, decides she wants to get to the bottom of the case for whatever reason.

Another eye-opening detail from the press release is that Kitty will be returning to the show, BUT she will be in Chicago  to “explore a new life and a possible love connection with Ryan.” We are very intrigued to see how that will play out with her former boss Ceaser.

Well, until the super trailer drops, you can get yourself hype for the new season of Black Ink Crew: New York by watching the promo below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Ceaser Is Getting His House In Order & Firing Folks In Latest ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Promo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

black ink crew

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close