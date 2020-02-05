Jazzy Report: Daylight Savings Time Is Deadly

A new study has found a link between daylight savings time and an increase in fatal car accidents. The risk of fatal crashes rise by 6% during daylight savings because of sleep deprivation circadian misalignment due to the dramatic changes in light each morning. So basically, Daylight savings time is deadly.

Jamai Harris Posted 17 hours ago

