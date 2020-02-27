CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants

Looking for a black-owned restaurant in your city? There’s an app for that.

Entrepreneurs, Anthony and Janique Edwards, were tired of struggling to find black-owned eateries, so they created an app to solve that problem. EatOkra is a new app that connects users to black-owned restaurants in over 30 cities across the country. The couple founded the company in 2016 in Brooklyn.

“We could look at articles and blogs, but no app did all of that for me and let me press a button to take me there. There had been a lot of talk in 2016 that was heavily racial-related. We wanted to do something to help black people,” Anthony, a Fordham University graduate who previously served in the U.S. Army, told Black Enterprise. He says he started the app when he was hungry one day and couldn’t find a single source to locate black-owned restaurants.

Unsung Cruise
The app helps patronize black businesses across the country, and users are reportedly loving it. “It’s mostly word-of-mouth,” Anthony says. “People are submitting restaurants to us within the app or direct messaging us on social media, anyway they can tell us.” The couple’s long-term goal is to use the platform to pair restaurant owners and chefs with community organizations. 

“We really wanted to create a platform that supported black-owned businesses and primarily black-owned restaurants specifically,” Janique adds. “We really focus on a lot of smaller, mom-and-pop restaurants that don’t get enough attention or exposure.” 

The app is available to download on iPhone and Android. The restaurants are divided into four categories: Caribbean cuisine, breakfast & brunch, soul food, and the catch-all category “local eats.” 

Celebrity CEO's: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity CEO's: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Continue reading Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Celebrity CEO's: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close