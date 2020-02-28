CLOSE
Steph Lova
HomeSteph Lova

Funnyman Donnell Rawlings Talks To Steph Lova About Dave Chappelle Reboot

Donnell Rawlings

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

I had to most amazing week on Magic 95.9FM!! I kicked off the week with Nokio from Dru Hill stopping by the Magic studio to talk about his UnSung special. Then on Tuesday Lala Anthony called up to let everybody know about her new show with 50 Cent and her character on the 3rd season of the hit show The Chi. Wednesday Ms. Mya called into do a quick Phone Check about the REAL reason she married herself!! Thursday we took it to the hardwood with another Phone Check with former NBA player and current TNT analyst Chris Webber. Chris talked about his twins and ambitions of being a GM and an NBA team owner one day.

Unsung Cruise

Steph Lova’s 1st Week At Magic 95.9:

EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru Hill [Video]

Phone Check: LaLa Talks To Steph Lova About New Show With 50 Cent & More [Video]

Phone Check: Chris Webber Talks to Steph Lova About TNT &amp; His Return to Michigan [Full Interview]

Phone Check: Chris Webber Talks to Steph Lova About TNT & His Return to Michigan [Full Interview]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Donnell Rawlings

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
BOLIVIA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few…

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First,…
02.28.20
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close