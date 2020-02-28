Funnyman Donnell Rawlings Talks To Steph Lova About Dave Chappelle Reboot

I had to most amazing week on Magic 95.9FM!! I kicked off the week with Nokio from Dru Hill stopping by the Magic studio to talk about his UnSung special. Then on Tuesday Lala Anthony called up to let everybody know about her new show with 50 Cent and her character on the 3rd season of the hit show The Chi. Wednesday Ms. Mya called into do a quick Phone Check about the REAL reason she married herself!! Thursday we took it to the hardwood with another Phone Check with former NBA player and current TNT analyst Chris Webber. Chris talked about his twins and ambitions of being a GM and an NBA team owner one day.

Steph Lova’s 1st Week At Magic 95.9:

EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru Hill [Video]

Phone Check: LaLa Talks To Steph Lova About New Show With 50 Cent & More [Video]

Phone Check: Chris Webber Talks to Steph Lova About TNT & His Return to Michigan [Full Interview]

