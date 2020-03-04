CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mayor Launches New Fund Raising Campaign To Help With Homelessness

The Mayor has something in the works which will help make things easier for you when it comes to donating to your favorite charities or causes. On Tuesday, Mayor Jack Young and Jerrianne Anthony, Director for the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, launched “The Journey Home’s Text-to-Give Campaign.” The campaign is a text to give mobile fundraising process and the aim of the new initiative is to support the Baltimore Action Plan on Homelessness. Signs will be posted to promote the new campaign at high traffic areas such as:

Unsung Cruise

Charles Street & Pratt Street

Conway Street and Eutaw Street

Conway Street and Light Street

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard & Read Street

400 Block of East Pratt Street

Centre Street & Guilford Avenue

Fallsway Drive and Madison Avenue

“Homelessness is absolutely solvable and we often hear from community members that they want to be a part of the solution,” said MOHS Director Jerrianne Anthony. “While we work diligently to implement an Action Plan that more seamlessly connects people to economic and housing stability, there are still capacity constraints that we must overcome. Text-to-Give provides an easy way for residents to assist us in creating a ‘culture of care’ that promotes dignity and makes housing a reality for each of our neighbors.”

 

Source: Fox News

 

Action Plan , baltimore , Baltimore Mayor , campaigns , donations , homelessness , Interesting Headlines , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Have No Fear The Coronavirus Vaccine is Near….

So it looks like we are getting close to a vaccine for the coronavirus that has being causing panic nationwide.…
03.02.20
Supreme Court To Dismiss D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd…

The “D.C. Sniper” case rocked Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area in 2002, leaving 10 people dead and three others…
03.02.20
BOLIVIA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few…

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First,…
02.28.20
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close