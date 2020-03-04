Mayor Launches New Fund Raising Campaign To Help With Homelessness

The Mayor has something in the works which will help make things easier for you when it comes to donating to your favorite charities or causes. On Tuesday, Mayor Jack Young and Jerrianne Anthony, Director for the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, launched “The Journey Home’s Text-to-Give Campaign.” The campaign is a text to give mobile fundraising process and the aim of the new initiative is to support the Baltimore Action Plan on Homelessness. Signs will be posted to promote the new campaign at high traffic areas such as:

Charles Street & Pratt Street

Conway Street and Eutaw Street

Conway Street and Light Street

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard & Read Street

400 Block of East Pratt Street

Centre Street & Guilford Avenue

Fallsway Drive and Madison Avenue

“Homelessness is absolutely solvable and we often hear from community members that they want to be a part of the solution,” said MOHS Director Jerrianne Anthony. “While we work diligently to implement an Action Plan that more seamlessly connects people to economic and housing stability, there are still capacity constraints that we must overcome. Text-to-Give provides an easy way for residents to assist us in creating a ‘culture of care’ that promotes dignity and makes housing a reality for each of our neighbors.”

Source: Fox News

