Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested

Nicki Minaj who was just recently married on October 21,st 2019 to her current husband Kenneth Petty after a year of dating is still kind of a newlywed. Well no one wants to deal with news like this at any point in any relationship as her husband had to turn himself in to federal custody after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, California.

According to SORNA, the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, a sex offender is required to update their registration in each jurisdiction they reside, are employed, or attend school.” Failure to register is considered a federal crime.

Kenneth Petty 41, is a registered Level 2 sex offender on New York State’s Sex Offender Registry

