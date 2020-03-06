Drag Queen Story Hour At The Enoch Pratt Library

Story time is something most kids enjoy especially when you have a good story and a great reader with some personality. There are many community programs where people volunteer to read to kids also in schools and especially in libraries. Well Enoch Pratt Library is no different when it comes to offering programs like that but they are doing something that has never been done in Baltimore before and that is starting a Drag Queen Story Hour. The city said Thursday’s event is aimed at children ages 8 and younger. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Central Library, 400 Cathedral Street. Performers Bambi Galore and Evon Dior Michelle are both scheduled to read to the kids.

Source: CBS

