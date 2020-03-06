All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With Faith Jenkins

Divorce Court is set to make a change.

Beginning in July, Judge Faith Jenkins is set to replace Judge Lynn Toler on the bench of the longtime syndicated court show. The show will also be filmed in Midtown Atlanta as it had previously been filmed at Tyler Perry Studios following a relocation from Los Angeles in 2018.

“We are confident that Judge Faith’s energy and passion for each case will build on the legacy of this program created by the exceptional talents of Judge Mablean and Judge Lynn Toler,” Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations, said in a statement on Thursday.

The show, which began in the 1950s, started its latest incarnation with Judge Mablean Ephriam from 1999 o 2006 when Toler took over the gavel.

“I started watching ‘Divorce Court’ in law school, so to be now joining the show is quite surreal,” Jenkins said. “My legal expertise combined with my personal life experience – including years of dating in the world of social media and technology – provides me a unique perspective that will inform my empathy and judgment for many of the issues couples raise on the show.”

Jenkins, who started her career as a barred attorney in New York, was recently the host of “Judge Faith” for four seasons.

