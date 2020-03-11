5 Black Owned Feminine Care Products Thats Worth A Try

In the midst of the whole Honey Pot ordeal, one thing we learned is that we can support each other and support black owned businesses when we are called to. Even though it might have taken some backlash from certain people to ignite our loyalty, that is exactly what we did especially our Black Women. The support was so strong that Honey pot products were sold out and the company had to issue a letter saying inventory was low and store shelves will be restocked in about one to two weeks. With all this love going around Essence posted a list of Five black owned companies that also make feminine care products that you should give a try. Check them out.

Source: Essence

