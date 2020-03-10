CLOSE
Too Real? This Hilariously Gross Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Has Germaphobes SHOOK

Source: getty / Getty

The nation is in a serious state of emergency due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19  — also known as the Coronavirus. Several cities have been shut down and many schools have been closed following reports that the virus has spread dramatically across the globe. Except for Africa.

NBC News reports: More than 112,000 people have been sickened and more than 3,900 have died of the coronavirus since the start of January. Twelve presumed positive coronavirus cases have been identified in Pennsylvania. New Jersey has also reported 15 presumed positive coronavirus cases.

Folks are taking significant precautions to protect themselves from COVID, including wearing masks during their daily commutes and overstocking on antibacterial products Lysol and hand sanitizer.  Needless to say, this isn’t such a good time to expose your personal hygiene if it isn’t up to par. Like Adrienne Bailon.

A two year old clip of The Real host has gone viral of her proudly exclaiming that she doesn’t wash her hands after using the restroom at home. When her fellow co-hosts shut down her shameless confession, the 36-year old singer replied:

“The toilet paper touches my behind. I don’t touch my behind. Not this skin. My whole household right now is sick. Guess who’s not? Me! ‘Cause I like germs, and germs gotta work.”

Now you know super sanitary Twitter had field day with this.

 

Is Adrienne keeping it too real? Or does she speak for lots of folks in the world? Hit us up on Twitter to share your thoughts. 

Too Real? This Hilariously Gross Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Has Germaphobes SHOOK  was originally published on globalgrind.com

