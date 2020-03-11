Rosario Dawson Voted For Bernie Sanders After Cory Booker Endorsed Joe Biden

Rosario Dawson is feeling the Bern.

Moments after her boyfriend and former Democratic Presidential candidate Cory Booker publicly endorsed Joe Biden, Dawson announced that she “happily” voted for Bernie Sanders.

“I got to vote for Bernie again and I did,” Dawson, who also supported the Vermont senator in 2016, wrote on Instagram. “Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot.”

Dawson likely voted well before Booker’s pro-Biden endorsement, but her Instagram post unmistakably came less than 12 hours after her boyfriend’s official announcement.

Booker dropped out of the Democratic race in January. In his endorsement of Biden on Monday, Booker tweeted: “Joe Biden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us.”

Despite voting for Sanders, Dawson echoed Booker’s sentiments educating voters on the importance of putting action behind the words.

“Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot,” Dawson continued. “Talking about things helps but actions speak louder than words.”

The duo made headlines after news broke that the two were dating while Booker was blazing the campaign trail.

“She is an incredible girlfriend,” Booker said during a town hall for CNN in March 2019. “I’m very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special, but more importantly has taught me so much in a very short period of time.”

Dawson, who co-founded Voto Latino, a group that encourages Hispanic voting and political involvement, called Booker a “wonderful human being,” before endorsing him back in September 2019.

