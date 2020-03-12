CLOSE
Towson University Students Leave Early Due To Coronavirus

Seems like spring break is coming a little earlier than planned this semester for a lot of students in Maryland. Several schools have closed their campus and sent students home early due to coronavirus concerns. Towson is one of those schools who have given students very little notice to pack up early and get off campus. They are even preparing to have an extended spring break as they are asking students to potentially wait until two weeks after the end of spring break before returning to the campus.  Plans are in the works to have classes remotely during those two weeks after spring break with a return date of April 6th, 2020.

Source: WBAL 

 

