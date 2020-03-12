CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A Woman On Her Period? False, Singer Says

Monica Live In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Some songs have hidden meanings woven through their lyrics, but according to singer Monica, her seminal hit, “Don’t Take It Personal” isn’t one of those songs.

Unsung Cruise

Monica responded to a fan’s comment on Instagram late Wednesday, shutting down the decades-long rumor.

“Dear Monica, Me and a Friend are having a little debate about “Dont Take It Personal,” we both agree that its about a women being on a period, and not wanting to be bothered… can you please confirm?” – @norvis_boy

The singer said:

@norvis_boy INCORRECT, I didn’t even have a period yet when I recorded it lol…. it’s about not wanting to be bothered ! That’s it that’s all 😂♥️

There you have it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Related: “It Wasn’t Another Person”: Monica Talks Divorce & Continuing To Support Shannon Brown

Related: Here’s Why Monica’s ‘Miss Thang’ Was The Most Feminist Album Of The 90’s

Monica

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Best Friends Of 17 Years Learn They’re Actually…

Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly were best friends for 17 years before learning that they’re biological sisters. They shared similar…
03.11.20
An Open Letter To Biggie Fans On The…

We'll always love Big Poppa.
03.09.20
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year…

Eric S. McGill Jr., a 27-year old Pennsylvania man, has reportedly been in solitary confinement in the county jail for…
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…

Several Princeton University students are unhappy about the news that Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was chosen as the senior…
03.06.20
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close