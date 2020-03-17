CLOSE
Charm City
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars, Clubs, & Restaurants Shut Down

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the corona virus has had on people all over the globe but now right here in our own backyard. As other states and cities take precaution to slow the growth of the corona virus the DMV is taking similar steps as things get closer to home with Virginia has reporting its first death due to the virus.  We have been instructed to not gather in groups of more than 10 people. That means business that provide a space and environment where people gather to have a good time are being majorly affected and so are the people who frequent these establishments. When will they reopen and go back to business as usual? well we’ll just have to stay updated on everything covid-19 and you can do so by staying connected with us at magicbaltimore.com.

Source: Washington Post

