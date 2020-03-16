CLOSE
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Co-hosts of the 3rd hour of TODAY Craig Melvin and Al Roker have both been asked to temporarily take a break from the show after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

A report from NBC News said, “NBC is identifying employees who were in close proximity to the affected staffer and is in the process of asking them to self-isolate.” What’s concerning now is exactly how much contact Roker, 65, and Melvin, 40, has had with the infected employee.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said the employee was experiencing “mild symptoms” and that “we are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery.”

Al Roker wrote on Twitter, “Feeling fine. Don’t worry about us. Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and #FirstResponders.”https://twitter.com/alroker/status/1239528822006902784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1239528822006902784&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bet.com%2Fnews%2Fnational%2F2020%2F03%2F16%2Fal-roker-and-craig-melvin-take-off-after-today-show-employee-tes.html

Craig Melvin also tweeted, “Feeling great this am. Thinking about our friend and colleague. Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we.”https://twitter.com/craigmelvin/status/1239545971589222405?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1239545971589222405&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bet.com%2Fnews%2Fnational%2F2020%2F03%2F16%2Fal-roker-and-craig-melvin-take-off-after-today-show-employee-tes.html

According to data compiled by The New York Times, over least 3,600 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have reportedly hampered medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus.

Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

