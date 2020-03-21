Andy Cohen Announces He Tested Positive For CoronaVirus And A Few Shows Are Being Postponed

As we continue to battle this pandemic we are getting more and more confirmation of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. One of the latest people to report that they have contracted the virus is Andy Cohen from the Bravo network and the extremely popular Real Housewives Reality Series. He broke the news on his Instagram this afternoon and said he wasn’t feeling too well after doing some self isolation and even postponed his show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen which he planned to tape live from his home with guests NeNe Leakes, Jerry O’Connell and Ramona Singer lined up to join him.

He also announced the postponement of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Reunion.

Source: Miami Herald

Also On Magic 95.9: