CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Andy Cohen Announces He Tested Positive For CoronaVirus And A Few Shows Are Being Postponed

As we continue to battle this pandemic we are getting more and more confirmation of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. One of the latest people to report that they have contracted the virus is Andy Cohen from the Bravo network and the extremely popular Real Housewives Reality Series. He broke the news on his Instagram this afternoon and said he wasn’t feeling too well after doing some self isolation and even postponed his show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen which he planned to tape live from his home with guests NeNe Leakes, Jerry O’Connell and Ramona Singer lined up to join him.

He also announced the postponement of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Reunion.

 

Source: Miami Herald

Andy Cohen , Black Reality TV , Bravo Network , celebrities , coronavirus , Housewives , Interesting Headlines , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Close