Idris Elba’s Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Oprah linked up with Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre for a teachable moment.

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre

Source: Oprah WInfrey / Twitter

Marriage means for better or for worse. Unfortunately for Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre, she too has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

“I’ve been tested… Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Dhowre told Oprah Winfrey during a Facetime video chat on Saturday  (March 21). The interview was part of Winfrey’s new series, Oprah Talks, for Apple TV+

Unsung Cruise

Dhowre was next to her husband, and the couple is actually in New Mexico where they are under quarantine. Her diagnosis was inevitable considering she was with Elba when he revealed his status early last week.

Dhowre added, “I wanted to be with him. That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care.”

Elba also spoke on COVID-19 being a message that the human race has been kicking the world itself, and it needs to chill.

“Our world has been taking a kicking. We damaged our world, and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race,” Elba, one of the first celebs to share their diagnosis, told Winfrey. “It’s no surprise that a virus has been created that will slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world, and ourselves. This is almost like the world’s cry-out, like, hey, hey, hey, you’re kicking me. What you’re doing is not good. So [what] any organism would do is try to get rid of an infection, so maybe this is it for the world.”

Prayers up and speedy recoveries to Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre, who so far have shown no symptoms.

 

Idris Elba's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

