Netflix Is Releasing New Content This Week

Yes! just in time right. I now you have probably watched everything you deemed worthy of watching even some things you probably would never watch under any circumstance but during these times, a lot of titles are getting a shot. Well not to fear Netflix probably hearing the rumblings from people all over is set to release a bunch of new content this week. Check out the list below:
Source: Fansided
New on Netflix this week: Mar. 22-28
Mar. 23
Freud: Season 1
The Bygone
Mar. 24
Tom Segura: Ball Hog
Mar. 25
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Mire: Season 1
The Occupant
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
Mar. 26
7Seeds: Season 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
Mar. 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Happy!: Season 2
Killing Them Softly
Ladies Up: Season 1
Maska
Ozark: Season 3
Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
Wassup Man GO!
Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales of the Ladeside Winter Adventure