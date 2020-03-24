CLOSE
Netflix Is Releasing New Content This Week

Yes! just in time right. I now you have probably watched everything you deemed worthy of watching even some things you probably would never watch under any circumstance but during these times, a lot of titles are getting a shot. Well not to fear Netflix probably hearing the rumblings from people all over is set to release a bunch of new content this week. Check out the list below:

Source: Fansided

New on Netflix this week: Mar. 22-28

Mar. 23

Freud: Season 1

The Bygone

Mar. 24

Tom Segura: Ball Hog

Mar. 25

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Mire: Season 1

The Occupant

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

Mar. 26

7Seeds: Season 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox

Mar. 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Happy!: Season 2

Killing Them Softly

Ladies Up: Season 1

Maska

Ozark: Season 3

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked

Wassup Man GO!

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales of the Ladeside Winter Adventure

