Maryland Child Care Providers Must Close

Closures have been extended, schools, malls, movie theaters, and almost everything we know of where more than a few people can gather together has been ordered to close during this pandemic. Well a new directive has come down from the superintendent of schools, Karen Salmon that all Maryland Child Care Providers are to be shut down and closed for business by Friday March 26th,2020.

“Beginning at the end of the day Friday, all child-care programs are to be closed,” Superintendent Karen Salmon said in a statement. “During this state of emergency, child-care programs have been established by the state to serve only designated essential personnel.”

Source: WBAL

