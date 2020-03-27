CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore County Provides Drive n Go Grocery Sites During Pandemic

As the normal way of living that we have been accustom to living is evolving. Attempts to look out for those who are more in need than others during a crisis like this is very important. There are lots of families who are not able to afford food under normal circumstances, then add in to the mix everything else that comes along with being in a crisis like this and it can be very difficult to survive. To help, Baltimore County will distribute boxes of groceries at 11 sites around the county on Saturday, March 28, to feed residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The boxes will have various groceries including fresh produce from the Maryland-based Keany Produce & Gourmet, bread from H&S Bakery and other items from the Maryland Food Bank.

Source: CBS

