Wellness Week: 6 Family Fun Ideas To Try With Children While Stuck Indoors

Being stuck in the house with your children for 24 hours a day and seven days a week was definitely not in the 2020 plan but this is the new normal.  As coronavirus continues to spread, cabin fever starts to rise and finding activities for the kids may be the last thing on your mind while coping with everything from keeping busy working from home.

Having fun with everyone is the way to go to make the mood more exciting! If you and your partner are finding yourself drained from working and trying to entertain your kiddos, are some ways to make indoors fun for you and the family:

Set up a treasure hunt.

Setting up a treasure hunt is an easy idea to get your kids occupied and out of the way, but yet still fun! Take a break to hide some items for your kids to find and create a list for them to follow along. Do a mixture of items inside and outside and this will keep them entertained for hours.  Incorporate a prize at the end to ensure that they will not bother you until it is completed.

Bake with something together.

Order some cookie dough or a cake and teach the kids how to bake!  This can be a great bonding tool to do things as a family.

Incorporate social media.

TikTok is really a huge trend that all the kids love.  Take this time to do what all the kids are doing and learn to be in their world.  Learn some dances or some skits with them and I’m sure this will be an activity they’ll love that you shared with them.

DIY arts and crafts.

Go to Pinterest and find some cool arts and crafts that you guys have never done.  There are options like creating your own playdough, slime, or a lava lamp. Most of the do it yourself projects are used with household items so this can be a fun and inexpensive way to be creative.

Bring out board games.

Board games are always a great option because it includes the entire family and competitive fun is always great!

Have an Easter egg hunt.

Very on time with season, get the kids together to make easter eggs to celebrate the holiday and also order some easter eggs online and have an indoor easter egg hunt!  This is great to give them something to look forward to on a specific day.

Coronavirus is definitely making it difficult for everyone in the house, and you may be frustrated, but take some time to actually enjoy it with your family.

Let us know how you plan on having family fun and stay safe!

Wellness Week: 6 Family Fun Ideas To Try With Children While Stuck Indoors  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

