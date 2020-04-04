Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During Lockdown

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West Africa Democracy Radio, an Indian couple name their Twin babies ‘Covid’ And ‘Corona.’ Twins, a boy, and a girl were born on March 27, where a national lockdown in India was taking place. The mother, Preeti Verma told reporters, “we have named them Covid and Corona for now” which may mean that the names may change but why the names now?

“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable. Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names. When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic.”

We don’t know about the name, however, we are glad the couple and their babies are healthy because in the end, that is all that matters.

