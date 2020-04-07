While We Wait For Teddy: 7 Instagram ‘VERZUZ’ Battles We Want To See 

The quarantine life has more downsides than you can count. But just like with most things in life, there is a silver lining that came out of all of this. Folks have come together as a culture and community using the one media that always tends to spread the message of love as far as possible: music.

It all started out with DJ DNICE’s Instagram Live Couch party. It was such a major success, that it inspired legendary producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to go head up on the ‘gram with some of their most classic records. The people loved it so much that Swizzy and Timb came up with concept of VERZUZ in which two music heavy hitters battle it out on the IG Live playing some of their biggest hits.

Lil Jon and T-Pain supposed to be battling but if you watch it on mute you can’t tell who go it is and that’s why the south be winning as a whole lmao pic.twitter.com/BRz1kYkX2l — Jameel Hassan (@JameelHassan_) April 5, 2020

So far, we’ve seen The Dream Vs. Sean Garrett, Ne-Yo Vs. Johnta Austin, Lil Jon Vs. T-Pain. But one of the most highly anticipated battles was the VERZUS between Teddy Riley and Babyface. Folks had their quarantine fits ready to watch the icons sound off, then Swizz announced that the battle will be postponed.

Needless to say, the people weren’t pleased. Especially when Mr. Riley explained his reason for bowing out.

“We pulled back because we really want this done right. We don’t want the [feed to stop after an hour on]…Instagram. That’s the main reason why. The company that I’m a partner of, I thought that this is something that would be great for them to take this to another level.”

Someone should tell Teddy that VERZUS is suppose to be a carefree, fun moment in time for the people. I mean, we are going through a global pandemic.

This is upsetting. Because the Verzus series was about entertaining the ppl while we go through a worldwide pandemic. Not about introducing new software. pic.twitter.com/hpHYJMZRkW — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) April 6, 2020

Well, until the iconic battle goes down, here’s a list of folks we’d love to see go head up for VERZUZ.

Babyface & L.A. Reid Vs. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

I'd love to see terry lewis and jimmy Jam vs baby face and la reid battle … my mind would go crazy !!! — AD (@BlasianAD) April 2, 2020

Kanye West Vs. Pharrell

Kanye West would smoke absolutely anybody in a vs. battle, the only person that would give him a run for his money is Pharrell. — devil (@lillemeh) April 5, 2020

Darkchild Vs. Bryan Michael Cox

We need this Bryan Michael Cox vs Dark Child battle — El Padrino (@Taurian_B) April 6, 2020

Meek Mill Vs. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz wanna go hit for hit wit Meek Mill. Who u got??? pic.twitter.com/8ueMIQSRfM — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 6, 2020

Kirk Franklin Vs. Donnie McClurkin

Missy Elliot talking bout Kirk Franklin vs Donnie McClurkin pic.twitter.com/3ZT77KgwLS — 🌞🔥 (@kingkoai) April 3, 2020

Young Thug Vs. Future

I need to Future vs Young Thug do a 20 song battle — BEAN (@onlygettnbetter) April 6, 2020

Monica Vs. Brandy

Give me Brandy Vs Monica — Flow (@ITSDJFLOW) April 5, 2020

