Corona-Cravings: Uber Eats Reveals Most Popular Takeout Orders In America

French fries are always the go-to and now it’s a fact!

When quarantine food starts to look a little dry, ordering food is definitely the first option.  When you miss fast food, you just have to have it.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Uber’s food delivery service has reported a 30 percent increase since March. Restaurants have rearranged their business models to make delivery services more available and efficient for those staying at home offering deals like family meals, free delivery charges, and contactless deliveries.

FoxNews reported “the food delivery service is trialing a new in-app feature allowing users to directly donate to their favorite restaurants, according to the source for Uber. For every customer contribution, which will go directly to that restaurant, Uber will match each dollar donation – up to $5 million – for the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.”

Since takeout is more popular than ever, Uber Eats released the most popular dishes ordered in 35 states in March, check out each state’s cravings below.

Arizona: French fries

California: Chicken tikka masala

Colorado: Carne asada fries

Connecticut: Burrito bowl

Florida: French fries

Georgia: Pad Thai

Hawaii: BBQ mixed plate

Illinois: French fries

Indiana: Waffle fries

Iowa: Large poké bowl

Kentucky: Pad Thai

Louisiana: Chips with queso

Maine: Cheese pazzo bread

Maryland: Egg, bacon and cheese

Massachusetts: Burrito

Michigan: Pad Thai

Minnesota: Garlic naan

Missouri: Crab Rangoon

Montana: Enchiladas

Nevada: Chicken teriyaki bowl

New Jersey: Chicken sandwich

New York: Jerk chicken

North Carolina: Nachos

Ohio: Notso fries

Oklahoma: Spicy tuna roll

Oregon: Fried chicken

Pennsylvania: Cheesesteak

Rhode Island: Hot dog

South Carolina: French fries

Tennessee: Pad Thai

Texas: Pad Thai

Utah: Carne asada fries

Virginia: French fries

Washington: French fries

Wisconsin: Crab Rangoon

Corona-Cravings: Uber Eats Reveals Most Popular Takeout Orders In America  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

