Corona Cancellations: These Highly Anticipated Films Have Been Pushed Back Due To COVID-19

One of the down sound about Quarantine life is not being about to do simple things, like hit up the movie theaters to catch a good flick. 2020 was gearing up to be such a great year for movies. That was until the entire would was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Some of the most highly anticipated films this year were pushed back, cancelled or had their production halted due to coronavirus. Like the “Candyman” remake starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen that was suppose to come out this June. It’s now been pushed back to September. 

At least when things get back to normal, we’ll have a gang of content to watch. Check out our list below of movies that have been cancelled or pushed back due to COVID. 

The Lovebirds

The Issa Rae flick was set to hit theaters on April 3rd, but after it’s SXSW premiere was cancelled, good ole Netflix acquired the film from Paramount and will release it at a date to be announced.

The Matrix: 4

Production for the fourth installation of the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film, which was set to film in Berlin, was put on hold

Mulan

The Live-Action remake of the Disney classic, which was supposed to be released on March 27, will now open on July 24.

Elvis Biopic

The untitled film was set to star Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, but filming was cancelled after Tom and wife Rita announced that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Mission Impossible 7

Paramount Pictures delayed production of the Tom Cruise film in Italy due to Corona.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Production of the third Jurassic film was put on hold.

No Time To Die 

Release of the forthcoming spy film was pushed to Thanksgiving.

Wonder Woman 

On March 24, Warner Bros. announced that Wonder Woman would be delayed from it’s June 2020 release to August 14.

