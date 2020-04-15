CLOSE
Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That He Had Best Verse On “Mercy”

"I called him like, 'Yo, what the f*ck you talkin' 'bout, bro?"-Big Sean

2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Big Sean doesn’t play when it comes to music and it seems that longtime friend and frequent collaborator 2 Chainz found that out the hard way after taking to Instagram to spark some friendly competition.

Last week, 2 Chainz was seemingly feeling nostalgic after he took to Instagram and posed the question about who fans thought had the best verse on Kanye West’s 2012 hit “Mercy”, which featured Big Sean, Pusha T, Kanye West, and of course 2 Chainz, while pointing out that he felt it was himself.

No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys,” 2 Chainz captioned the post.

No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys

While many fans agreed with the observation, Big Sean heard about the discussion and quickly had something to say. During an interview with veteran journalist Carl Chery,  Sean decided to give his opinion on who had the best verse, but not before adding that he called 2 Chainz directly asking for clarification regarding his comments about his verse “killing” everyone else.

“I immediately called him ’cause I was about to—I called him like, ‘Yo, what the f*ck you talkin’ ’bout, bro? And he was like, ‘Nah, nah, I wasn’t talkin’ ’bout you, bro. I was talking about the whole game. Obviously, everybody on there was going crazy.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not how it seemed.’ And he was like, ‘Nah, bro.’”

Big Sean also noted that he was the first one to complete his verse, so it was he who set the tone for the song before anyone else could.

“I told him like, n*gga, as far as ‘Mercy’ goes, I was the first one who did my verse on the song,” Big Sean continued. “It was just the beat and I freestyled my verse. I did it without trying and Kanye was the one who loved it so much. I just remember always being in the studio and him telling n*ggas, everybody was on the song, ‘That n*gga Sean went crazy. We all gotta come crazy.’”

Check out the interview and revisit the single below. Let us know who you think had the best verse.

Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That He Had Best Verse On “Mercy”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close