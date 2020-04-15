CLOSE
Lifetime Releases Official Trailer For Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

"Salt and Pepa's here and we're in effect."-Salt-N-Pepa

Salt-N-Pepa

Source: @PhotosByNae / iONEDigital

The trailer for legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa‘s Lifetime biopic has been released and we can’t wait to see it.

Over the weekend, Lifetime released the trailer for the upcoming authorized biopic for Salt-N-Pepa which chronicles the legendary group’s rise to fame and personal struggles while becoming the first female platinum group. Filmed in Toronto, the miniseries offers a look into the rap icons’ lives as they transitioned from being students at Queens Community College to hitting it big in the music industry and making history.

The three-hour saga, which stars GG Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James, Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Monique Paul as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper, initially drew criticism over the casting photos after many noticed that the women cast seemed to be a little lighter than the members of the group.

But with the debut of the trailer, fans were left rejoicing at the casting choices after Lifetime announced that veteran director Mario Van Peebles was directing the project along with Salt N Pepa, Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, and James Maynes serving as executive producers. Despite being a member of the group, DJ Spinderella isn’t involved in the film at all due to an ongoing lawsuit between her and her former group members.

In 2019 while on the daytime talk show, The Real, Pepa addressed the casting, specifically she revealed who she initially wanted to portray her in the miniseries. According to Pep, she initially wanted her daughter Egypt to play her in the series, but Egypt wasn’t cast in the role despite Pep’s input on ensuring she got her mannerisms down.

Pepa: Well, Egypt did audition for the role to play me and…
Egypt: And so, everything has to be perfect. So, I didn’t get to play her but I am still in the movie.
Pepa: But let me tell you the funny thing, when I was prepping her to play me, I was like practicing with her, ‘This is what I did then. This is how it happened.’ Because it was my story. When she went for the audition because you know I’m going to let her go through the whole story. She came back out like, ‘Mom, everything you taught me was wrong.’

The project also stars Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor and Jemel Howard as Pepa’s ex-husband,  “Treach,” from Naughty by Nature.

Check out the trailer below.

Lifetime Releases Official Trailer For Salt-N-Pepa Biopic  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

