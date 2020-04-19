CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rapper The Game’s Record Label & Album Royalties Seized To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser

Sometimes you just gotta pay up.

Rapper The Game Performs at Drais

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

The Game is facing consequences for not pay the $7M judgement his sexual assault accuser won in court. The Compton rapper’s record label and album royalties for his Born 2 Rap album have been reportedly seized.

AllHipHop reports that a judge blessed Priscilla Rainey with “any and all rights, title, and interest” in any “money, property or future payments due” to the Game’s  LA Prolific record label. That would include his forthcoming and allegedly final album, Born 2 Rap.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“All third parties who receive notice of this Order are directed to pay any and all money or property due, or to become due, under this Order, directly to Plaintiff either: (1) by check payable to “Priscilla Rainey,” and delivered to Plaintiff’s counsel” until the judgment is satisfied in full,” Judge Virginia A. Phillips stated.

In layman’s terms, any money the Game has coming from Born 2 Rap, is now Rainey’s. You may remember her as a contestant on the “Put You On Game” rapper’s short-lived reality TV series She Got Game. She has maintains that the Game sexually assaulted her during filming.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Rainey has been trying to collect her coins for a minute, including the seizing of his royalties, and the Game lost his appeal on the $7M judgement in late 2019.

Apparently, he can avoid all this struggle, by just forking over the $7M.

Rapper The Game’s Record Label & Album Royalties Seized To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

game , the game

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Close