CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Congratulations! “Clark Sisters” Star Raven Goodwin Announces Birth Of Daughter

Actress and singer Raven Goodwin is probably still floating on air from her stellar performance as Denise Clark in the record-breaking, The Clark Sisters Lifetime biopic, but the newest chapter of her life just might that!

On Wednesday, Goodwin announced the birth of her daughter Riley Rosa Bell Battle in an Instagram post that she shared with her fans. This is the first child for Goodwin and her fiancé, finance executive Wiley Battle, who welcomed their baby on April 15 (Earlier reports misstated that Goodwin was engaged to her former Disney co-star Micah Williams). 

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“I’ve been a mommy for a week now. Wow,” she began.

Goodwin continued sharing that she and her baby girl have more than just their gene pool in common.

“Her soul is sooo beautiful. She was born on a Wednesday as was I. She has a head full of hair and is sooooo stunning. She loves music, the sound of her daddy’s voice and her mamas touch,” she continued.

“My daughter you lack nothing, you were born WHOLE, I will make sure you feel liberated by liberating myself. I’ll always be here.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Being Mary Jane star ended the message by revealing that Riley was 7lbs and 3 oz at birth and thanked popular Atlanta-based OB-GYN Dr. Jackie Walter’s of Bravo’s Married To Medicine for safe delivery.

It looks like the couple decided to name their daughter by blending the names “Raven” and “Wiley.”

Goodwin first shared the news that she was expecting in January 2020, when she was about six months pregnant. The announcement came just eight months after Riley revealed her engagement to Battle in May 2019.

In March the couple celebrated their impending arrival with a colorful, ethereal baby shower. Godwin’s best friend and All American star, Chelsea Taveres planned the memorable shower and ensured the expectant couple was surrounded by a host of family and friends.

Welcome to the world Riley Rosa Bell Battle! 

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Congratulations! “Clark Sisters” Star Raven Goodwin Announces Birth Of Daughter  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Raven Goodwin

Videos
Latest
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Close