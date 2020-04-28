CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer

Trey Mancini | Baltimore Orioles

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

Orioles Trey Mancini, 27, has announced that he has Stage 3 colon cancer and started chemotherapy on April 13.

Mancini made the announcement Tuesday morning saying in a letter titled “I Am So Lucky” on The Players’ Tribune website.

Mancini said he was feeling off during spring training in Florida and initially chalked it up to “getting older.” He went to the hospital for bloodwork, and celiac disease or a stomach ulcer were the suspected culprits, he said.

“When I went in for an endoscopy and colonoscopy, the doctors told me that they were really expecting to confirm that I had celiac disease, which is found in your small intestine. When the anesthesia put me under, I believed everything was going to be O.K.,” Mancini wrote.

Mancini said his father was diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer in 2011 at the age of 58.

Source: WBAL-TV 11

Baltimore Orioles

